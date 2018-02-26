Australian Artist Shares His 25-Year Artistic Journey With EBook Readers

Melbourne, Victoria – Author and artist Rich McLean is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of A Certain Beauty in Un-resolution… ART; 3.5 the update to his eBook that illustrates the artist’s twenty-five-year journey through both traditional and digital art. McLean shares works ranging from urban landscapes to simple still life works found in everyday surroundings.

A Certain Beauty in Un-resolution… ART; contains a rich array of images representing the artist’s full command of the intense visual language of the illustrative arts. The book is bereft of the written word, allowing the rich collection of images composed of multiple symbolic narratives, lovingly celebrating spiritually rich dimensions as well as physical locations, to speak to the reader.

“I’ve worn various ‘visual hats’ during my career as an artist, providing me with a unique opportunity to view life and art through a variety of lenses,” shares artist Rich Mclean. “I’ve spent time as a fine artist, a traditional drawer, children’s illustrator, web designer, news graphics artist and digital artist. I’ve also lived through periods of reaction to this insane world that surrounds us all. I see my discordant time as a valid spiritual awakening. I am grateful for this alchemy and the chance to share my awakening with the world.”

Each page of the book contains an image that tells a story, with each of the artist’s works coming together to provide a sense of what it means to be human. Each page is designed to raise questions and present ideas to help the observer make sense of what it means to be human. The artist’s hope is that each reader will bring something different away from their time with his works.

The eBook is designed to be accessible on any of the reader’s iOS devices via the iBooks app. The iBooks format allows readers to enjoy the book in the same manner they would any book, enjoying the artist’s works page-by-page, swiping back and forth. Readers can also jump directly to a favorite page, or bookmark pages of interest so that they can be viewed again or shared with others.

Version 3.5 of the book offers extra, never seen before images from the artist’s private collection, improved usability and interface along with more poignantly designed pages that compliment each artwork plate and is more user friendly. It also includes extra information about the artist.

Reviewers love A Certain Beauty in Un-resolution… ART;

“‘A Certain Beauty In Un-Resolution’ is a substantial life-affirming body of work by an artist who is not a passive observer, but a fully-engaged participant. Employing a visual language developed over 20 years that is urgent, sensitive and highly refined, Richard McLean’s visceral response to his world is often confronting. He utilizes his considerable technical prowess across traditional and digital media to not merely record life’s myriad nooks and crannies but to question them, with surprising results.”

– Jim Pavlidis

Mr. McLean is currently studying for his Doctor of Philosophy at Victoria University in Melbourne. Readers of this book will be able to appreciate the evolution of the concepts for McLean’s doctorate, which is a dissertation that explores the ethics of being human in a posthuman world.

“I’ve always been a creative and imaginative person, sketching, painting and creating sculptures through my early childhood and into adolescence,” continues Rich. “Although I did well in school, I was a surly yet friendly child and adolescent. I came close to leaving school, but I was lucky to have had key mentors that influenced me into continuing my education and developing my artistic and literary skills. I feel it actually saved my life.”

In addition to this book, Mr. McLean has made his art available for viewing and purchasing in the form of prints from his website. Visitors of the site can also learn more about the artist and his various works, including his other books.

A Certain Beauty in Un-resolution… ART; 3.5 is just $5.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide through iBooks. An Android version of the eBook is also available for $5.99 USD. Physical copies of the book are available beginning at $109.00 USD. Redeem codes for the eBook are available for reviewers.

Rich McLean is an Australian artist, illustrator, and human-rights awarded autobiographer who has been practicing his artistry for over two decades. Mr. McLean has developed his skills previously as an illustrator for “The Age” newspaper, and as an illustrator for children’s books. He is currently studying for his Doctor of Philosophy at Victoria University in Melbourne. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Rich McLean. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, iPad and iBooks are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

