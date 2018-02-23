FxFactory Releases Rips Plugins for Final Cut Pro X

Boston, Massachusetts – FxFactory today released a new set of Final Cut Pro X plugins called XEffects Rips. Developed by partner Idustrial Revolution, the plugins emulate the ripping of paper, separating the media into two halves with a photorealistic edge. The pack consists of effects and titles for single clips and transitions to rip between clips.

“We wanted to develop a plugin that would offer realistic looking rips and tears within Final Cut Pro X. It’s a look many graphic designers will be familiar with and we wanted to make that great style available to video editors inside FCPX” said Peter Wiggins, plugin developer at Idustrial Revolution. “We put a lot of effort into our plugins making them easy to use with a couple of clicks. However, we also believe in flexibility, hence we try to publish as many of the custom controls possible so that editors can tweak the look of the plugin to exactly what they want”.

The rip has onscreen controls for direction and rotation and the rip itself can be positioned using X & Y controls and rotated to any angle. Each plugin comes loaded with a choice of 10 different edges which can be adjusted for edge width, colour and offset.

Features:

* All Transitions, Effects & Title Plugins work with video or images

* Control tear direction and paper tear angle

* Onscreen controls for paper tear angles

* Position tear anywhere in frame using X and Y controls

* 10 different edges to choose from

* Control depth of edge and edge offset

* Add a drop shadow to outgoing or incoming tear

* Make multiple tears using Compound Clips

* Control speed of tear

* Pin sharp results even in 4K FCPX timelines

Idustrial Revolution’s designers and editors have been at the forefront of using Apple technology and software in creating content for broadcasters, corporate users and videographers. They have been successfully producing products for Final Cut Pro for over 11 years.

Pricing and Availability:

XEffects Rips is distributed through FxFactory online. It is being launched at a discounted price of $39 (USD) for one week until the 1st March 2018. Normal price $49 (USD).

XEffects Rips

YouTube Video (Demo)

YouTube Video (Tutorial)

Poster Image

Banner Image

App Icon

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. Copyright (C) 2018 Noise Industries. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



