Prizmo Go 2.0 hits the App Store – Instant Text OCR for iPhone and iPad

Mons, Belgium – Creaceed announces today the release of Prizmo Go version 2.0, a major upgrade to their text capture app for iPhone and iPad. Prizmo Go 2.0 brings a new, more powerful, built-in neural network-based OCR in more languages, cloud-based handwriting recognition (English only), and translation to 59 languages.

Prizmo Go 2.0 is an innovative app that lets the user take a picture of printed or handwritten text and then recognizes it using optical character recognition (OCR) technology, avoiding the frustration of retyping it on screen. Part of said text can then be selected directly from the photo by swiping through it. Users can then interact with it or just copy/paste it to other apps or to the Mac.

Recognized text can be edited within the application, or read aloud with built-in speech synthesis. Information detected in the text such as website urls, phone numbers, email addresses, QR codes, or physical addresses can be specifically activated. Text translation to 59 languages is also available as a new feature of version 2.0.

Blind and low-vision users can also take full advantage of Prizmo Go 2.0, as not only does it propose extensive support for VoiceOver but it also brings specific features such as pre-shooting instructions, automatic angle correction, and automatic text-to-speech playback.

Prizmo Go 2.0 also introduces a new subscription model, as an addition to pre-existing options that remain valid (see details below).

New features in 2.0:

* Cloud OCR option in 26 languages, including Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Arabic

* Handwriting recognition (English only)

* Translation to 59 languages

* Robust neural network-based built-in OCR in 23 languages (no internet connection required): Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian Bokml, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian

Other features include:

* Real-time, augmented-reality inspired text highlighting in camera preview

* Accurate text selection by swiping through the picture

* Innovative image stabilization with sharpness tracking

* QR code recognition

* Copy/paste to the Mac with Universal Clipboard

* VoiceOver support, including spoken guidance prior to actual shooting

* Optimized for latest iOS, Drag & Drop, 3D Touch Quick Actions & haptic feedback, iPad Multitasking (Slide Over / Split View)

* Automation: Action extension, Apple Workflow compatibility (callback URL), Open In

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* Localized in 16 languages

* 51.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Prizmo Go 2.0 can be freely downloaded on the App Store from the Utilities category. Text recognition can be tried out, but access to result is limited. Text access (copy/paste, interactions) can be unlocked by purchasing the Export Pack for $4.99 as a one-time purchase. 10 tokens will be received to test Cloud OCRs both for printed text and handwriting. Cloud OCR requires units to be operated, units that can be purchased directly within the app: 100-pack is $0.99, 1000-pack is $4.99 (USD).

Premium Plan is a new subscription option introduced with version 2.0 that unlocks all the features of the Export Pack and allows unlimited use of Cloud OCR recognition (print and handwriting) as well as a new cloud-based text translation to 59 languages (exclusive feature). Premium Plan is available as a monthly subscription for $0.99 per month or yearly for $7.99 (USD) per year. Users who previously purchased the Export Pack are offered special introductory pricing on the Premium Plan (60% OFF first year, yearly plan only).

Creaceed is a Belgian company that has been making apps for 10 years for Apple platforms, focusing on image processing technologies in the fields of document scanning, note taking, photo and video processing. Other apps like Hydra, Carbo, and Prizmo have been awarded by the press and featured by Apple on multiple occasions. Copyright 2008-2018 Creaceed. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, iOS, macOS, iPhone, iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

