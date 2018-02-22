Cheetah3D 7.2 released: Adds support for HEVC, ProRes, IES Lights & more

Tapfheim, Germany – MW3D-Solutions today is happy to announce Cheetah3D 7.2. The biggest change in Cheetah3D 7.2 is probably the complete rewrite of the movie import/export code. Cheetah3D is using the AVFoundation framework now, which offers much faster and better movie export. It also supports new state of the art movie codecs like HEVC. Professional users will enjoy the added ProRes workflow.

Cheetah3D unbiased render engine Falcon also saw some nice additions like support for IES lights, Filmic tone mapping and improved soft shadows.

Major new features in Cheetah3D 7.2:

* Upgraded form QTKit framework to AVFoundation framework

* Added support for HEVC (just on High Sierra), ProRes422 and ProRes4444 video codecs

* Much faster multithreaded movie export

* Added .gif exporter to Render Manager

* Added support for the iMac Pro with up to 18 CPU cores (and 36 threads )

* Added support for IES light profiles

* Added support for filmic tone mapping to Falcon renderer

* Added support for soft shadows to non-physical light sources in Falcon

* And much much more

Cheetah3D is perfect for graphic designers, architects and casual users alike, Cheetah3D provides the most useful features needed to get the job done, and organizes them within a beautifully elegant user-interface that is powerful, intuitive and quick to work with. It offers many powerful tools, like subdivision surface modelling, joint based character animation system, UV unwrapping, texture painting, rigid and soft body dynamics, PDF import, global illumination renderer, and much more. The possibility to extend Cheetah3D with JavaScripts and support for many common file formats, like FBX, 3DS or Collada, rounds out its feature set.

Language support:

* U.S. English

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X Version 10.8.5 or better

* Intel 64 Bit

* 45.0 MB Hard Drive space

Pricing and Availability:

Cheetah3D 7.0 is priced at $99.00 (USD) for a single-user license. Customers may upgrade from older version for $59.00 (USD). For customers who purchased Cheetah3D 6.x after April 1st 2015, the Upgrade to v7 is free. For more information, please contact Martin Wengenmayer.

Located in Tapfheim, Germany, MW3D-Solutions is an independent software developer whose main goal is the development of easy-to-use yet powerful 3D software exclusively for Mac OS X with a focus on iterating state-of-the-art 3D modeling, rendering and animation algorithms into a true Mac user experience. Copyright (C) 2004-2018 MW3D-Solutions and Cheetah3D. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

