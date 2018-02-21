Quick’Nap – A simple Power Nap Music Timer for your iPhone

Rennes, France – KerCodex today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of “Quick’Nap” version 1.0 for iPhone devices. Quick’Nap is a very simple alarm clock App which wakes you up with progressive music chosen out of your iPhone library. And a cute manga character is helping you all along!

Power naps between 10 and 30 minutes quickly revitalize your awareness and efficiency.

An alarm mode is also available for the occasional overnight sleep.

Features:

* Choose nap duration up to one hour and tap start

* Alarm mode by setting time in the next 24 hours

* Choose one or more wake-up title out of your iPhone music library

* Adjust progressive wake-up volume characteristics

* Default soft alarm sound available

* Security notifications are triggered if you accidentally leave the App

* Sleeping screen luminosity adjustment

* Energy saving mode by leaving iPhone face down on bedside table

* A cute manga help character

Supported Languages:

* English and French

Device requirements:

* iPhone 5s or better

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 31.7 MB

Pricing and availability:

Quick’Nap (v1.0) is entirely Free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Health & Fitness category. For more information visit Quick’Nap official website.

KerCodex is an independent developer dedicated to innovation.

