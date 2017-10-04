PixCompare 5.0 for macOS – Major update released

Bern, Switzerland – Lakehorn AG is pleased to announce the release of version 5.0 of PixCompare for macOS. PixCompare is used to search for duplicates or similar pictures in large collections of picture files and folders.

PixCompare 5.0 was redesigned from the ground up. A new graphical results view helps users to find and delete duplicate pictures easier than ever. A new, darker design highlights photo content in a much better way. Also, the new version is fully compatible with the new macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

PixCompare is based on a very fast algorithm that was developed and improved over the last 20 years. It only uses parts of the actual photo to compare them to one another, including additional photo properties, like location or date. This results in an excellent performance. PixCompare is a proper macOS app, following all Apple guidelines for making a clean and familiar user experience.

The whole comparison process executes on the user’s devices – photos are never transmitted to any third party, therefore the privacy of the pictures is guaranteed.

PixCompare Features

* Find duplicate and similar pictures in a folder of pictures

* Move pictures directly to the trash folder

* Display results as groups of similar pictures or as a list of similar pairs of pictures

* Compare one picture to a folder of other pictures

* Use macOS built-in Quicklook to display pictures in full size

* Works best on photographic pictures, file formats supported: JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIF, HEIC, and most RAW files.

PixCompare can match two pictures even when:

* One of them is grayscale

* They don’t have the same size / aspect ratio

* The contrast / intensity is different

* They have a different pixel-depth

* And when one of them is blurred or rotated

Language Support:

PixCompare is localised for English, German, French, and Japanese languages.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) or higher

* 64-bit processor

* 7.0 MB

Pricing and Availability:

PixCompare for Mac is a $4.99 (USD) download available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Photography category. PixCompare is also available for the iOS platform. For more information, please contact Oliver Dreer.

Lakehorn AG is a software development company based in Bern, Switzerland. The company provides apps for all iOS platforms and the Mac, mainly focusing on apps for the aviation community – recently expanding into other areas as well. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2017 Lakehorn AG. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

