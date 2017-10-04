MW3D-Solutions releases Cheetah3D 7.0 – Biggest Upgrade ever

Tapfheim, Germany – MW3D-Solutions today is thrilled to announce Cheetah3D 7.0, an update to its popular, professional level 3D modeling solution for Mac OS X. Developed from the ground up utilizing the latest Cocoa technologies, Cheetah3D is a lean, fast, and elegant 3D modeling, rendering, and animation package with an easy learning curve.

Perfect for graphic designers, architects and casual users alike, Cheetah3D provides the most useful features needed to get the job done, and organizes them within a beautifully elegant user-interface that is powerful, intuitive and quick to work with. It offers many powerful tools, like subdivision surface modelling, joint based character animation system, UV unwrapping, texture painting, rigid and soft body dynamics, PDF import, global illumination renderer, and much more. The possibility to extend Cheetah3D with JavaScripts and support for many common file formats, like FBX, 3DS or Collada, rounds out its feature set.

After more than 5 years of development this Cheetah3D 7 is, without a doubt, the biggest Upgrade in the history of Cheetah3D. Version 7 doesn’t just add tons of new features but also big parts of it’s core have been rewritten and modernized. As a result Cheetah3D is leaner and faster than ever while offering many new powerful features.

The biggest new feature in v7.0 is the addition of the new unbiased render engine (Falcon) which will build the rendering foundation for the coming years. But also the new Boolean (CSG) operations greatly improve Cheetah3D and make it an even better companion app for people interested in 3D printing. Game developers will love the support for vertex colors, the new vertex brush and the much improved Collada support while animators will enjoy the added support for movie textures and motion blur. The vastly extended Javascript API finally offers many new possibilities to script developers. So pretty much everybody should find something useful in the new features of Cheetah3D 7.0.

Major new features in Cheetah3D 7.0:

* New unbiased renderer (uni-directional pathtracer)

* New booleans which support NGons

* Big UI update

* Movie textures

* Soft selections

* Collada import

* Object layers

* Full OpenEXR workflow

* Integration of macOS sharing services (upload images to Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

* Compatible with macOS High Sierra

* Hundreds of other new features

“Performing truly advanced operations in Cheetah3D will seem like second nature very rapidly,” said Dr. Martin Wengenmayer, Cheetah3D’s developer. “With its seamless Mac OS X integration, Cheetah3D has been written from the ground up using Cocoa. Its not just a simple port of a Windows or Linux modeller which ends up looking, feeling and behaving like a disappointingly un-Mac-like piece of software. With Cheetah3D, you will feel right at home using it without having to learn a completely new user interface. It packs a terrific punch for it’s tiny price. In fact, the program provides a level of productivity that you will be hard-pressed to equal in software ten times the cost.”

Language support:

* U.S. English

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X Version 10.6.8 (Snow Leopard) or better

* Intel 64 Bit

* 45.0 MB Hard Drive space

Pricing and Availability:

Cheetah3D 7.0 is priced at $99.00 (USD) for a single-user license. Customers may upgrade from older version for $59.00 (USD). For customers who purchased Cheetah3D 6.x after April 1st 2015, the Upgrade to v7.0 is free.

Located in beautiful Tapfheim, Germany, MW3D-Solutions is an independent software developer whose main goal is the development of easy-to-use yet powerful 3D software exclusively for Mac OS X with a focus on iterating state-of-the-art 3D modeling, rendering and animation algorithms into a true Mac user experience. Copyright (C) 2004-2017 MW3D-Solutions and Cheetah3D. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

