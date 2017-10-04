File Transfer App Deliver Now Supports macOS 10.13, 64-bit Architecture

Toronto (ON) Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces Deliver 2.6.5, a compatibility update to the company’s file transfer solution for remote and local destinations. Deliver lets users send files over the Internet and local networks with automatic email notifications, file compression, delivery history and other powerful capabilities. It supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local services, and allows to send files to multiple destinations at once.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.13 High Sierra and is offered as a free update to licensed users. Deliver has also been upgraded to 64-bit architecture, which improves the app’s performance and reduces the likelihood of memory-related errors.

“Deliver gives plenty to like,” writes Natalia Nowak on Mac360, a Mac app reviews site. “It’s a secure document delivery system with tracking built in, and straightforward and comprehensive user interface.”

Deliver solves the problem of notifying recipients of file deliveries automatically eliminating the need to compose and send confirmations for each transfer. Users only need to drop files on the program’s icon and they will be uploaded automatically to the desired destinations with customizable email confirmations issued upon delivery. Recipients can download the file using a link in the notification email.

Deliver offers the following key features:

* Transfer files to FTP, Google Storage, Amazon S3 and other servers

* Automatic email notifications

* Hyperlink to file for instant download by recipients

* Compress files automatically (zip/dmg)

* Encrypt disk images with passwords

* Create lo-res PDF on the fly and attach to e-mail

* Upload history

Pricing and Availability:

Deliver can be purchased from Zevrix website for $19.95 (USD), as well as from Apple Mac App Store and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for licensed users of Deliver 2.x. Deliver requires Mac OS X 10.7-10.13.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

