CrazyBot – The Best Pokemon Go Bot Now Free

London, United Kingdom – CrazyBot Corp. is proud to announce the release of CrazyBot, an important update to the best Bot for Pokemon GO. Offering multi-language support, CrazyBot features an amazing A.I. to captch Pokemons, including auto select best ball and razzberry. Best Pokemon Bot Ever!
Killer Features:
* Support bossland API, enjoy no captcha botting
* Support 2nd-generation Pokemon
* Support push bullet notification
* Support googlemap for custom route
* Schedule to take fully control the working hours for bot
* Pokeset to allow you manage your pokemon individually
* Support new Baby Pokemons, up to 251 Pokedex
* Auto bypass softban
* Egg management
* GYM
* Amazing dashboard to control everything
* Mac OS, Windows cross platform supported
* Advanced anti-ban technology
* Captcha support
* Auto hatch egg, envolve, power up and transfer by custom settings
* Multi-language support
* Amazing A.I. to captch Pokemons including auto select best ball and razzberry
* Auto Backpack items management
* “The best bot for Pokemon GO! than ever,” stated Jerry Wang of CrazyBot Corp.
* “Best Pokemon Bot Ever!” stated many beta testers. Download CrazyBot and catch them all
* “User friendly, easy setup, just one-click, sit back and enjoy happy botting!”
System Requirements:
* Mac OS
* Windows XP, 7, 8, and 10
Pricing and Availability:
For a limited time, CrazyBot for Pokemon GO, is now free.
