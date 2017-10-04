CrazyBot – The Best Pokemon Go Bot Now Free

London, United Kingdom – CrazyBot Corp. is proud to announce the release of CrazyBot, an important update to the best Bot for Pokemon GO. Offering multi-language support, CrazyBot features an amazing A.I. to captch Pokemons, including auto select best ball and razzberry. Best Pokemon Bot Ever!

Killer Features:

* Support bossland API, enjoy no captcha botting

* Support 2nd-generation Pokemon

* Support push bullet notification

* Support googlemap for custom route

* Schedule to take fully control the working hours for bot

* Pokeset to allow you manage your pokemon individually

* Support new Baby Pokemons, up to 251 Pokedex

* Auto bypass softban

* Egg management

* GYM

* Amazing dashboard to control everything

* Mac OS, Windows cross platform supported

* Advanced anti-ban technology

* Captcha support

* Auto hatch egg, envolve, power up and transfer by custom settings

* Multi-language support

* Amazing A.I. to captch Pokemons including auto select best ball and razzberry

* Auto Backpack items management

System Requirements:

* Mac OS

* Windows XP, 7, 8, and 10

Pricing and Availability:

For a limited time, CrazyBot for Pokemon GO, is now free.

CrazyBot Corp. is an exciting applications developer currently focused on providing consumers with the highest quality game plug-ins. The developer is committed to creating in-depth and mentally engaging gaming experiences. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2017 CrazyBot Corp. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

