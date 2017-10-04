Chayne App Brings Social Media Photo/Video Sharing to Mobile Platform

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Mobile smartphones have become the first point of contact for the new generation of computer- savvy social media users, but social media platforms still remain mostly desktop-centric. Chayne Let’s Lynk recently released the Chayne app, a mobile-centric platform for seamlessly sharing photos and video with old friends, new friends and people around the world.

With an interface designed from the very beginning with smartphone users in mind, Chayne is easy to navigate, giving users a new platform for sharing from any location. Users are not limited by a smartphone’s memory card – unlimited content can be organized and uploaded into the cloud, and even shared on other social platforms.

“Chayne raises the bar in social media sharing with the easiest way yet to record and share smartphone pictures and video,” said Mark Zikiye, CEO of Chayne Let’s Lynk. “Chayne gives you a social media experience that’s not available on any other platform, with a powerful way to explore and share content, and make new friends.”

Chayne’s search is remarkably easy, giving new users the ability to search for content based on their preferences and interests, and “star” other users’ content and share it with others. More than two years in the making, Chayne offers straightforward privacy settings, and the company does not keep personal information. “In developing Chayne, we took the time to truly understand what mobile users really want in a social media photo/video sharing platform,” said Zikiye. “We’re pleased to incorporate all of the features that users have been clamoring for, and as a result, we’ve been able to create a powerful new and fun app that goes far beyond what other existing social platforms offer.”

In addition, exploring content on Chayne is easier than ever, giving users the choice to scroll through content or play in a slideshow format. Users can explore local or global content based on geo settings, and easily find Chaynes based on personal preferences and interests. It’s the best social platform for sharing, keeping in touch with old friends, and making new ones!

Features:

* Shoot and edit up to eight photos or videos at a time

* Label collections using names, symbols or emojis

* Explore content streams without scrolling

* Pause, reverse and skip content

* Customize profile options

* Geographic filters for local or global viewing

* Straightforward privacy settings with no personal information kept

* “Star” and share other users’ content

* Share your content on other social platforms

* Upload and organize unlimited content

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 79.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Chayne 2.0 is Free and available worldwide through the iTunes App Store in the Photo & Video category.

Chayne 2.0

Download from iTunes

YouTube Video (Demo)

Screenshot

App Icon

Mark Zikiye, a US based indie who is the Owner & CEO of Chayne Let’s Lynk LLC and developed an app Chayne, a fun, highly personalized platform where users can organize their content, tell stories and make friends, all through photos & videos. The company is continuing to develop its Chayne app for the Android version as well in the near future. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2017 Chayne Let’s Lynk LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

