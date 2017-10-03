New Mac Font Manager Deluxe Available on the MacAppware Website

San Francisco, California – 128bit Technologies announced today the release of Font Manager Deluxe, a quick way to preview, install and manage font collections. This new Mac font manager app is now available on the MacAppware website for a limited time introductory price of $10, a savings of 50% off the normal price of $19.99.

Need an easy way to preview and manage your font collections? Use Font Manager Deluxe to keep your fonts organized and at your fingertips. Quickly scan through thousands of fonts using custom preview text, or switch to the grid view in full screen mode to see a large number all at once. Click the “i” to view what characters are available for the selected font; you can even drag and drop or copy and paste a character directly into any application that supports text. If you only want to work with a few dozen fonts out of thousands you can click the star in the previewer to add the font to your Favorites.

When you first install and open Font Manager Deluxe, you instantly have access to your library of fonts on your Mac, as well as a small collection of brand new commercial use OpenType fonts. The MacAppware Fonts collection gives you four full font families for a total of 47 fonts. Need more fonts? Download the current Google Fonts collection from the Help menu and add them (using the ” ” button in the left pane) to Font Manager Deluxe. This gives you another 2,393 fonts to use according to their license terms.

This is the perfect app to manage all the free and paid font collections downloaded from MacAppware and other sources over the years!

Check out some highlights:

* Easy Mac font manager for Mac OS X 10.11 and newer

* Install and uninstall fonts with a simple click

* Use a custom text preview to see what each font looks like, or switch to a grid view

* Select fonts you use most often to quickly view and manage them in your Favorites, so you don’t have to constantly browse through thousands of fonts looking for the right one every time

* View the character map of a selected font, to see which characters are supported

* Drag and drop, or copy and paste characters into supported apps (Pages, Word, Photoshop, etc.)

* Add and remove font collections for easy management all in one place

* Includes 4 commercial use OpenType font families, not found in any other font collection (total of 47 fonts)

* Download 2,300 Google Fonts to use in applications on your own computer (according to their license terms)

* Quickly see if a font is in TrueType font format (shown as a “T”) or OpenType font format (shown as an “O”)

* See how many fonts are in a selected collection by a total font count at the bottom right of the app window (when no collection is selected it shows the total fonts in all collections)

No bloat, just a simple way to manage a large number of fonts all in one place!

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.11 or newer (including High Sierra)

* 64-bit processor

* 20 MB (800 MB if you download the Google Fonts collection)

Pricing and Availability:

Font Manager Deluxe 1.0 is available on the MacAppware website for the limited time price of $10 (USD), a savings of 50% off the normal price of $19.99.

MacAppware

Font Manager Deluxe 1.0

679 Free Commercial Use Fonts

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Application Icon

MacAppware is a division of 128bit Technologies and a dedicated Mac software developer currently offering graphic design, image editing and disk utility applications; unique commercial use font collections; and a carefully curated rotation of bundles and deals.

