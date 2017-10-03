My Mechanic offers Reliable Roadside and Home Assistance via iPhone App

London, United Kingdom – TBD Limited has released My Mechanic 1.3.14, a minor update to their revolutionary travel app for iPhone. My Mechanic offers a location-based way for motorists to connect with a network of skilled mechanics in real-time. Offering a 24-7 service, motorists can obtain roadside or home assistance in seconds for all types of vehicle, including cars, motorcycles, vans and trucks. Mechanics can be found based on the service required and GPS allows users to see their distance to the mechanic, and even see the mechanics live location as their are en route to assist.

Other key features include:

* Free mechanic search

* No membership fees

* Offering a wide range of services

* Mechanics rated and reviewed

* Up-fronts costs shown prior to booking

Current coverage includes the following countries: USA, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Columbia, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea and UAE.

My Mechanic has already received favourable reviews worldwide. “We are very proud to launch My Mechanic to considerably reduce the stress that mechanical problems can cause to motorists,” said TBD Limited founder Ahmed Al Dhaheri. “Our network of skilled service providers ensures anyone can get the assistance they need quickly & easily, and for an affordable and up-front cost.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.3 or later

* 36.4 MB

Pricing and Availability:

My Mechanic 1.3.14 is Free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Travel category. Service providers offering mechanical or car wash services can request to be added to the My Mechanic network. A dedicated app for service providers is also available.

My Mechanic 1.3.14

Based in London, United Kingdom, TBD Limited is a privately held company focussed on connecting motorists to mechanics, ensuring automobile services are more accessible for end users. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2017 TBD Limited. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

