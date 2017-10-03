Dropshare 4.7 – Major Update to macOS File Sharing Tool

Dusseldorf, Germany – Independent software developer, Timo Josten today is proud to announce the release of Dropshare 4.7, a brand-new upgrade to his popular secure file sharing tool developed exclusively for macOS. Dropshare is a menu bar application for Drag & Drop upload files, screenshots and even directories to hosting providers like Amazon S3, Rackspace Cloud Files, Google Drive, Backblaze B2, your own server and also Dropshare Cloud.

Dropshare 4.7 for macOS introduces a native screenshot annotation tool for drawing on screenshots right from the Dropshare app. The Dropshare Safe service to created access-restricted download links is now directly integrated into the macOS app. For users of Dropshare cloud, access statistics like traffic and number of downloads will now be shown in the download history.

Additionally, this update introduces support for Microsoft Azure Blog Storage, yet another popular hosting provider that can be used for sensible file sharing either personally or professionally. Since DigitalOcean just launched its competitor Spaces, it is worth to mention that Dropshare supports Spaces as well.

Many other improvements and changes have been packed into that update which sets the base for future additions to the app. The Share Extension has been improved and is now capable to upload multiple files and folders at once, and the screen recordings experience has been hugely improved.

System Requirements:

* OS X 10.9 or later

Pricing and Availability:

Dropshare 4.7 is a free update for existing customers. Dropshare for Mac sells for $24.99 USD from its official website.

Dropshare is being developed by Timo Josten, an independent software developer. Dropshare Cloud is operated by chaos.cloud UG (haftungsbeschrankt), founded in 2016 by Timo Josten and Tim Buchwaldt. Copyright (C) 2017 Timo Josten. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Mac OS X platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

