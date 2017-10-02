BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel Now Supports macOS 10.13 High Sierra

Toronto (ON) Canada – Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.4.3, a compatibility update to the company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Excel on macOS. The only batch processing tool for Excel on the Mac market, the software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks through automation of printing and professional PDF output.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.13 High Sierra and is offered as a free update to licensed users. BatchOutput XLS has also been upgraded to 64-bit architecture, which improves the app’s performance and reduces the likelihood of memory-related errors. In addition, the update introduces a new app icon in order to address certain copyright infringement concerns raised by Apple during Mac App Store approval process.

“I have enjoyed BatchOutput XLS for years now,” says Steve Nelson Martin of New Hope Foundation in Beijing, China. “It has really been a huge help for me to process hundreds of Excel documents into various PDF reports.”

The software provides advanced solutions for demanding enterprise and office publishing environments helping users worldwide streamline and simplify their output workflows:

* Print and export multiple Excel documents to PDF

* Split Excel workbooks into single PDF worksheets

* Variable PDF file names based on user name, date, batch number and other values

* Reduce PDF file size and optimize documents for web, print or mobile devices

* Encrypt and password-protect PDF from unauthorized copying, printing and viewing

* Change PDF color tone, brightness and other qualities

BatchOutput XLS is a part of the Zevrix BatchOutput product family which also includes output automation solutions for Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows.

Pricing and Availability

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for $19.95 (USD) from Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011 and 2016.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2017 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

