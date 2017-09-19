Typinator 7.3 – a huge "minor" release – Ready for macOS High Sierra

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today announced Typinator 7.3, a huge maintenance release of their highly acclaimed text expander. Typinator 7.3 is a huge “minor” update and comes with more than 40 enhancements. It is compatible with the upcoming macOS High Sierra, which will be released later this month.

Typinator 7.3 adds import of text substitution files that were exported from System Preferences, improved handling of text substitutions and spell checking when editing expansions, direct support for clickable links in formatted text expansions, access to Typinator’s variables via AppleScript, as well as a new time marker for the UTC offset. With a long list of further usability and compatibility improvements, the new version is a must-have upgrade for every Typinator user.

Typinator is a powerful, yet elegantly simple solution that boosts your productivity by automating the process of inserting frequently used text and auto-correcting typing errors. Across all applications, it detects specific sequences of typed characters and automatically replaces them with text snippets, graphics, URLs, dates and special characters.

System Requirements:

* Requires Mac OS X 10.6 or newer

* Compatible with current preview versions of macOS High Sierra

Availability and Ordering:

Typinator 7.3 can be purchased securely on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to Typinator 7.3 is free for Typinator 7 license owners and for anyone who purchased a license for Typinator 6 on or after January 1st 2016. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

