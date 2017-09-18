TunesKit DRM Media Converter for Mac Now Fully Supports iTunes 12.7

London, United Kingdom – TunesKit Software, the top leader in DRM removal field, today is proud to officially launch DRM Media Converter for Mac v3.5.1, the upgraded version of its featured DRM removal product for Mac OS X. This version adds support for iTunes 12.7 on macOS 10.12 Sierra or lower. Till now, all TunesKit DRM media converter for Mac (and Windows), except Audiobook Converter that may still take a few days to get update, would work perfectly with the newest iTunes 12.7 when removing DRM protection from iTunes M4V videos, Audible audiobooks, as well as Apple Music songs, etc.

Along with other new world-shocking products like iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple TV 4K, Apple also launched the new version of iTunes 12.7 on the occasion of its tenth anniversary. Once it’s released, iTunes users can download the new upgrade for both Mac and Windows. However, TunesKit DRM removal product users, especially those using the Mac versions must have found that those tools can’t work as expected once the iTunes was upgraded to v.12.7. As a professional and customer-oriented iTunes DRM removal solution provider in the world, TunesKit R&D team began to seek for the fix as soon as the error occurred. Thanks to persistent hard work and continuous tests, they finally made a breakthrough on this issue and found the ultimate solution, making TunesKit the first developer that fixed the iTunes 12.7 incompatibility error in iTunes DRM removal area.

“Apple has strengthened its DRM encryption method with the release of iTunes 12.7. Therefore the old decrypting core used by TunesKit DRM removers can’t suppose to work any more.Fortunately, our programmers invented a new advanced DRM cracking technique completely different with the old one and it apparently turns out to working pretty well.” said Lee, TunesKit R&D director. “We also received some customers’ concern about converting the new 4K iTunes movie content with TunesKit. As a result, we’ll keep testing the program on our end and try our best to support those 4K movies in the near future.”

To sum up, no matter you are using the Mac or Windows version of TunesKit DRM media converting software, you can go ahead to upgrade your iTunes to 12.7 without worrying about the compatibility at all. However, Mac users should be well noted that the solution for iTunes 12.7 on macOS 10.13 High Sierra is still under development. Therefore those newly released TunesKit DRM removal products for Mac can only work well for iTunes 12.7 under macOS 10.12 or earlier.

To get the latest versions of the upgraded TunesKit Mac products, please either use the built-in auto upgrading or download the latest setup files from TunesKit Download Center.

TunesKit Studio is a professional multimedia software developer dedicated to providing the best DRM removal solutions and services, including iTunes DRM Video Converter and DRM Audiobook Converter for Mac and Windows platforms to customers throughout the world based on the personal use only. As a reliable DRM removal solution provider, the company also offers free and prompt online support for all users. Currently TunesKit Studio already have millions of active users who are speaking highly of their DRM removal products. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2017 TunesKit Studio. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

