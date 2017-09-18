SpeedScriber brings fast and affordable automated transcription to macOS

London, United Kingdom – Digital Heaven today announced the launch of SpeedScriber, a revolutionary automated transcription product that combines the scalability of a cloud-based transcription service with the flexibility and performance of a native macOS app.

Before SpeedScriber, there were few transcription options for macOS users. Most apps require manual typing of the transcript while listening to the file which is a tedious and time-consuming process. There are also many web-based transcription services on the market, but they generally offer delivery times of 24 hours or longer and faster turnaround adds costly surcharges. For just US$0.50/minute (or less), SpeedScriber delivers amazingly accurate automated transcripts in minutes.

Since only the audio from the file is required for the transcription process, all imported media files are converted to a mono audio-only file for upload. Once uploaded, files are processed in parallel on our cloud-based servers and the transcript data is downloaded to the Mac app. A 60 minute file is typically transcribed in less than 10 minutes.

While the accuracy of automated transcription has improved dramatically in recent years, a key innovation of SpeedScriber is its comprehensive editing interface that was designed for making corrections quickly and efficiently. Transcripts can be reviewed with the current word highlighted in real-time as the media file is played. Speaker names can be assigned to sections of the transcript with a choice of nine colours for easy identification. Punctuation changes can be made on the selected words with a single keystroke and every editing command has a keyboard shortcut. Transcripts can be printed and exported to PDF, plain text or SubRip (.srt) for captions. There is additional integration with professional video editing apps from Adobe, Apple and Avid.

“Since we announced SpeedScriber last year, we’ve had a overwhelmingly positive response with over 1000 beta sign-ups from production teams at high-profile broadcasters, through to video production companies and individual users. Thanks to their invaluable feedback and support, the app has been constantly tweaked and refined over more than 40 beta versions into a high-quality and mature product. Our customers have high expectations and we aim to exceed them. While SpeedScriber has been primarily designed for content creators, we believe its speed, affordability and comprehensive editing features make it very attractive option for a wide range of Mac users.” – Martin Baker, Founder, Digital Heaven Ltd

“SpeedScriber has easily saved us hundreds of hours in transcribing time, but allowed us to keep the process in-house. I love being able to instantly jump to any part of an interview linked to text, and highly recommend it for documentary workflows, or anyone who needs transcriptions or captions.” – Jude Cotter, Documentary Post Supervisor, Showrunner Productions

“What’s unbelievable about SpeedScriber is that it now lets us film location interviews in the morning and have a script written by the time our plane lands at the end of the day. Amazing!” – William Gaff, humanstory

Features:

* SpeedScriber combines the scalability of a cloud-based transcription service with the flexibility and performance of a native macOS app, that cannot be matched by web-based transcription providers

* Get amazingly accurate timestamped transcripts in minutes rather than hours or days

* Supports English language speakers with American, Australian or British accents and detection of different speakers

* Innovative editing tools enable fast and efficient transcript corrections at the speaker, punctuation and character-level

* Print or export transcripts to PDF, plain text and SubRip (.srt) for captions

* Integrates with Apple Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Avid Media Composer

Pricing and Availability:

SpeedScriber is available now as a free download from the Mac App Store (macOS 10.11.5 or later). A SpeedScriber account is required which can be created in the app and 15 minutes of Free transcribing time will be added to new accounts. Additional minutes can be purchased and the duration of each imported file is rounded up to the next whole minute then deducted from the account balance when submitted for transcription:

* US $0.50/min for 30 mins/60 mins/120 mins

* US $0.47/min for 300 mins (5 hours with 5% discount on standard rate)

* US $0.45/min for 600 mins (10 hours with 10% discount on standard rate)

* US $0.42/min for 1500 mins (25 hours with 15% discount on standard rate)

* US $0.37/min for 6000 mins (100 hours with 25% discount on standard rate)

SpeedScriber 1.0.4

Download from the Mac App Store

Vimeo Video (Promo)

Screenshot

Application Icon

Product Logo

Digital Heaven was founded in 2000, initially as a post production facility by former BBC video editor Martin Baker. For six years the company provided broadcast post production facilities for clients such as the BBC, Channel Four and many independent production companies. After the success of their first software products, the company changed its focus to exclusively concentrate on software development.

