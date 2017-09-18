Reinvented Software introduces Keep It 1.0 for OS X

Swansea, United Kingdom – Reinvented Software is pleased to announce Keep It 1.0. Keep It is for writing notes, saving web links and documents, and finding them again. Available on Mac, iPad and iPhone, Keep It is the destination for all those things you want to put somewhere, confident you will find them again later.

Keep It is designed to be effortless and can handle whatever you throw at it – make notes for that idea you need to save, or list you need to make, and save interesting web pages as links or PDFs for offline viewing. Keep It can edit its own notes, along with rich and plain text files, and can store any kind of file. Keep It will show summaries, thumbnails and previews for most file formats. Keep It can use iCloud to make your library available on your Macs, and with Keep It for iPad and iPhone, available separately from the App Store.

Keep It provides the simplicity of a notebook with the power of an organizer. Nothing in Keep It needs to be filed anywhere – its Recents list shows both things you’ve added lately across all your devices, and things you’ve changed, newest first. Keep It can help you get organized when you need it, with folders, which work as you would expect, and bundles that can be used to collect items into virtual piles where, unlike folders, items can be in more than one bundle at a time. For quick visual recognition, colored labels will grab the eye, and tags and comments can help you find things later.

Keep It can search as you type, with suggestions to help narrow things down, whether by name, kind, date, tags, content and so on. Its innovative tag filter lets you drill down to items with any or all of the selected tags with a click or tap.

Keep It can be where you need it, in more ways that one. In Compact Mode its window will reduce to a single column, ideal for using alongside other apps or in split screen. Keep It provides a share extension for adding text, links, images, and other files to Keep It, and can append text to notes.

Keep It works with the apps you know and love. Too many apps lock your stuff away in databases, and often aren’t great when you need to get that stuff back out again. Keep It for Mac stores the original files in folders that match what you see in the app, and you can open and edit those files in their original apps, search them with Spotlight, back them up with Time Machine, and so on.

Keep It for Mac 1.0 requires macOS 10.12 Sierra or later, and is available as a 15-day trial that can be unlocked upon purchase. A license for Keep It Version 1 costs $49.99 (USD) from the Reinvented Software site, and will include all Keep It Version 1.x updates. Keep It is the successor to Together, and Together 3 users can purchase a half-price upgrade to Keep It, or a free copy if they purchased Together 3 in its final 6 months on sale.

