QuickerTek Announces Solar PV Chargers for USB Type-C 2015-2017 MacBooks

Wichita, Kansas – QuickerTek, the technology leader in mobile power and wireless networking products for Apple computers, is proud to announce the 30 Watt and 60 Watt USB Type-C Solar Juicz Chargers. These solar panels are the only products of their kind, featuring the USB 3.1 adapter cable necessary to power and charge the 2015-2017 MacBook and MacBook Pro 13″ and 15″. Users of these newest model MacBooks now have access to the convenience of solar power and the satisfaction of protecting the environment.

These solar panels are available with either 30 Watt or 60 Watt of solar power capability to extend the MacBook’s run time and include a Type-C USB (3.1) cable fully utilizing PD protocol. To use, they can be plugged directly into the MacBook’s special USB 3.1 adapter ports. These solar products power the computer battery for use while simultaneously charging the internal battery. Other photovoltaic cells can’t offer this same advanced capability.

They have also been created with practicality in mind – featuring water resistant, foldable and durable photo-voltaic cells. Each panel is light weight for easy travel, weighing in at 3 pounds, including with accessories. They are also powerful enough to charge the MacBook as quickly as an Apple AC charger, minimizing down time.

30 Watt Specifications:

* Dimensions folded: 9″ x 7″ x 2″

* Dimensions deployed: 35″ x 18″

* Weight: 3 lb.

60 Watt Specifications:

* Dimensions folded: 13″ x 7″ x 2″

* Dimensions deployed: 48″ x 52″

* Weight: 3 lb.

Pricing and Availability:

QuickerTek is offering the 30 Watt USB Type-C Solar Juicz Charger for $499 (USD) and the 60 Watt USB Type-C Solar Juicz Charger for $999 (USD). These solar panels can also be used to charge QuickerTek’s Most Powerful eyeBattery and Most Versatile eyeBattery. For more information, please contact Rick Estes.

QuickerTek has been a recognized leading innovator of power/solar products, antennas and RF products for the Apple community. QuickerTek products can be purchased online and from authorized resellers. Copyright (C) 2009-2017 QuickerTek. All Rights Reserved. Apple, and the Apple logo, and MacBook Pro are registered trademarks of Apple Computer Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

