Moth Software announces Mail Archiver X 4.1

Heidesheim, Germany – Moth Software is proud to announce the release of Mail Archiver X 4.1 for Mac OS X, an update to their app that serves as a companion to the user’s current email application/client, allowing consolidation, archiving, and permanent storage of emails. Emails may be saved in the application’s native database format, or in Evernote, Filemaker, PDF, mbox, or Text formats. Archiving emails from a variety of email applications into a single database, the app prevents accidental deletions, facilitates quick searches, and eliminates the storage size limits imposed by many email apps and companies. By saving emails in a single, standardized format, users are ensured that they can read all their emails, even those from legacy applications, from which they have subsequently migrated.

Following the archiving process, users may browse or search from the Mail Archiver X viewer.

“If you use Evernote you can now archive your important mails directly to Evernote. You can even customize how your emails will look in the cloud.” says Moth Software spokesperson, Beatrix Willius.

New Features for Mail Archiver X 4.1 are:

* Archiving from Mail and Outlook is faster.

* Improved the speed of checking for duplicate mails.

* Support for MD5 authentication has been added.

* The database can be compacted.

* The scheduler can check for updates now.

* App log entries have been improved.

Feature Highlights of Mail Archiver X are:

* An ideal email management and archive solution

* Protect and save all emails in a single archive folder

* Archives emails from the following formats: Entourage, Eudora, Mail, Outlook, Postbox, Powermail, Thunderbird, and standard mbox

* Exports emails to the following formats: Valentina (native), Evernote, Filemaker, PDF, mbox, or Text

* Built-in email database browser

* Exchange is supported for Apple Mail, and Microsoft Entourage and Outlook

* Filemaker support, when using the Filemaker Version 12 browser

Compatible Email clients:

* Microsoft Entourage: 12

* Apple Mail: any version

* Postbox: 1.0 or higher

* Microsoft Outlook: 14.0 or higher

* CTM Development Powermail: 5.1 or higher

* Mozilla Thunderbird: 3.0 or higher

Pricing and Availability:

Mail Archiver X 4.1 is $39.95 (USD) and available directly from Moth Software. A free, fully-functional, 12-day trial version can be downloaded. Mail Archiver X 4.1 comes with a 30-day, money back guarantee. Review copies are available upon request.

Located in Heidesheim, Germany, the Moth Software team is a small independent software company founded by Beatrix Willius in 2004. Beatrix is an experienced project leader and developer with several years experience in Realbasic, Microsoft Access, Visual Basic, SQL, AppleScript and Filemaker.

