iPhone 8 Advanced Guide – Guide book released for iPhone 8 and iOS 11

Poole, United Kingdom – Tap Guides is today delighted to announce its latest book: iPhone 8 Advanced Guide. Brought to you by the expert team at Tap Guides, and written by best-selling technology author Thomas Anthony, iPhone 8 Advanced Guide is packed with top tips and in-depth tutorials. You'll uncover the history of the iPhone's development from 2007 to 2017, learn about exciting new iPhone 8 features such as Portrait Lighting mode, discover how to use iOS 11 and its built-in apps, plus much more.

The iPhone 8 is a huge step forward for the iPhone. It has glass on the front and the back to enable wireless charging, it has a Retina Display with True Tone technology to match the ambience around you, it has the most powerful chip ever put into a smartphone, and it comes in three new colors: silver, space grey and gold.

Brought to you by the expert team at Tap Guides, and written by best-selling technology author Tom Rudderham, iPhone 8 Guide is packed with top tips and in-depth tutorials. You’ll uncover the history of the iPhone’s development from 2007 to 2017, learn about iPhone 8 features such as Portrait Lighting mode, discover how to use iOS 11 and its built-in apps, plus much more. By the time you’ve finished reading iPhone 8 Guide you’ll be pro in nearly everything iPhone and iOS related.

Inside you’ll discover:

* The history of the iPhone

* The new features of iPhone 8

* Touch ID and 3D Touch

* Detailed app tutorials

* The secrets of mastering mobile photography

* How to edit photos

* Essential Settings and configurations

* Troubleshooting tips

Device Requirements:

* Available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch & Mac

* Print Length: 373 Pages

Pricing and Availability:

iPhone 8 Advanced Guide is $4.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the iBooks Store in the Computers category. For more information, please contact Tom Rudderham.

Launched in 2015, Tap Guides Ltd publishes eBooks and interactive apps that teach users how to use their iOS devices. Tap Guides most notable book to date is the iPad Pro Guidebook.

