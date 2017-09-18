Button Software brings out the Ultimate Coloring app for Adults

Hong Kong, China – Renowned international app developer, Button Software Technology Co., Ltd. today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Becolor 1.0, their new gifted coloring book for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. With several great and innovative features and full of colors, this coloring app is ideal for artistic and creative adults.

“Becolor is a technologically superior way to unleash the inner artistic abilities through colors and it gives a unique sense of satisfaction to its users. Such as ” Said the spokesperson of G-Power while announcing the release of the app. “We crafted Becolor to minimize your effort and make it easy to create something vivid and vibrantly appealing. You are able to color a starry-night with one click and dress a leopard dress automatically” He added. According to G-Power, the app has more than 100 vivid color fills including leopard, trees, sky, night, twilight, summer and much more.

In addition, the app comes with another unique feature that enables its users to paint continuously. This means that they can paint nonstop without having to tap their screens again and again. Moreover, the app also has more than a hundred water colors as well as over 40 preset styles for background effect that are specially designed style features. Furthermore, Becolor also has some of the most interesting categories including art, fantasy, girls, nature, and much more with endless possibilities.

Besides its several options for colors and fills, the app also comes with many coloring tools such as pen, brush, fill, sweep, linear and radial tools. With more than a thousand pictures to paint that are sorted in more than 18 categories and more being updated every day, the app comes with endless possibilities for fun and recreation. In addition, the company believes in the user opinion and feedback to continuously improve and enhance its services according to the users’ requirements. The app has already receiving an overwhelming increase in the number of downloads and more people are getting it on their smartphones since it released.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 138 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Becolor 1.0 is Free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Entertainment category. In addition, the developers have also announced that they will release the coloring app soon on Play Store for Android users worldwide.

Founded in 2012, the Button Software Team is committed to develop image processing and photo editing mobile apps. We aim to let every user have the chance to be an artist, record, pass on and share their beautiful moments via our apps. Copyright (C) 2017 Button Software Technology Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

