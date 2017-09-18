B-Eng introduces Enigma for Mac – A Military Grade Encryption App

Fehraltorf, Switzerland – B-Eng today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Enigma 1.0, the company’s powerful new utility to encrypt files on any Mac computer. Easy-to-use, yet powerful, Enigma is the tool of choice when it comes to privacy protection. With a simple and straight forward user interface, you can easily protect your data.

Enigma uses military standard and government standard encryption algorithms that are strong enough to withhold almost any attack. Using a computer with a performance of 2 Gigaflops the estimated time for cracking this encryption is 9.1732631e50 years, this equals to 1.1*10^77 possible combinations.

Main features of Enigma for Mac:

* Military grade encryption

* Single click encryption / decryption

“With cyber security already an ever-evolving threat, we decided to provide a tool that helps with protecting sensible data. As app developers we indeed have data that we want nobody to see, and Enigma was developed just for this purpose. Once a password is set, encryption can simply be done with a right click, and decryption is just as simple,” according to Christian Schaffner, General Manager of B-Eng. “Of course, the rules for using a secure password still applies, the best encryption does not help at all if a weak password is used.”

System Requirements:

* OS X 10.6 or later

* 64-bit processor

* 1.1 MB disk space

Pricing and Availability:

Enigma 1.0 is 2.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Christian Schaffner.

