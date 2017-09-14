WaterField Unveils Compact, Quick-access iPhone Camera Bag

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, an innovative San Francisco manufacturer of bags and cases for digital gear, announces its new iPhone Camera Bag: a compact, adjustable pouch that stylishly and conveniently stores the iPhone iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus or comparable model, up to four iPhone photography lenses and a mini tripod. Available in full-grain premium leather or classic black ballistic nylon, the WaterField iPhone Camera Bag attaches to a belt or slings crossbody, keeping the iPhone quickly accessible at the hip for speedy two-handed access, critical when a few seconds can make the difference between a missed shot and a great one that goes viral.

“To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, we asked customers what kind of iPhone case they’d like, and they inspired us to create this function-specific iPhone Camera Bag. There’s just nothing much like it currently available,” explained owner Gary Waterfield. “Smartphone cameras and attachable lenses keep getting better, and the world of mobile photography continues to grow exponentially. Now pros, amateurs, Instagrammers anyone who just wants to take better photos can pack their camera and accessories into a small camera bag that keeps the gear they need for that perfect shot available at a moment’s notice.”

The WaterField iPhone Camera Bag is optimally-designed to use space efficiently. Inside, the bag includes a dedicated, easy-access pocket for the iPhone and battery pack and adjustable padded dividers for up to four smartphone camera lenses. An additional zippered mesh pocket stow cords and lens attachments. Two stretchy straps hold a mini-tripod in place along the bottom of the bag.

The full body of the mini camera bag is padded with a single piece of dense foam, thereby eliminating potential weak points at seams. A waterproof zipper helps keep equipment safe from the elements. The iPhone camera bag can be carried crossbody with the included removable shoulder strap or slipped onto a belt using two loops attached to the rear of the bag. These carry options keep the bag within easy, hands-free reach for quick access to camera and accessories. An optional carabiner is available for users to hook the compact case to a larger day bag.

The WaterField iPhone Camera Bag joins a 10-year tradition of WaterField Designs iPhone cases. WaterField’s most recent favorites are available in custom sizes to fit new iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus models: the Suede Jacket, Finn and Finn Access Wallets; the Cycling Ride and Cycling Club Pouches; and an upcoming new Spinn case.

Dimensions and Weight:

* 8 x 4 x 3 inches

* Ballistic: 6 oz.

* Leather: 8 oz.

Pricing and Availability:

The WaterField iPhone Camera Bag is priced: $99 (ballistic nylon) to $129 (leather). Colors: Premium, full-grain chocolate leather or Black ballistic nylon (vegan). Pre-order now. Shipping begins by September 27, 2017.

Additional WaterField iPhone Cases:

* The Suede Jacket: $12 to $17.

* iPhone Finn Wallet: $59 to $69

* iPhone Finn Access Wallet: $69 to $79.

* Cycling Club Pouch: $49

* Cycling Ride Pouch: $79

* The Spinn: $59. (8, 8 Plus only)

WaterField Designs

iPhone Camera Bag

YouTube Video (Demo)

Screenshot

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. WaterField Designs, Focus Camera Case, Spinn, Suede Jacket, Finn Wallet, Cycling Club Pouch, Cycling Ride Pouch are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Copyright (C) 2017. WaterField Designs. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, MacBook, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

