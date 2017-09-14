PDF Checkpoint Is Available on BundleHunt: Preflight and Conversion Tool

Toronto (ON) Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces that PDF Checkpoint, the company’s PDF preflight and conversion solution, is now available on software discount site BundleHunt as part of their Smart Mac Bundle. The deal lets users select 7 premium Mac apps from a pre-selected assortment of 47 software titles for $22 only until October 28. BundleHunt is an online store that retails heavily discounted bundles of high quality software, aimed at empowering the creative community, online business owners, web designers, and developers.

Remarkably fast, PDF Checkpoint automatically preflights, converts to images, splits and optimizes multiple Adobe PDF files. The app is an ideal tool for users who need fast, affordable and easy-to-use solution to automate and streamline their PDF workflows.

“It’s a great idea to enable color profile conversion in PDF files so easily,” says Miles Linklater of design studio 24pt Helvetica in Vancouver, Canada. “PDF Checkpoint saves me a lot of time when submitting ads for large magazines.”

PDF Checkpoint is designed to help users in publishing houses, ad agencies, prepress bureaus, and design studios. The program offers the following key features:

* Automatically preflight and convert batches of PDF files

* Check PDF fonts, colors, images and metadata for errors

* Create preflight profiles for various job types

* Convert PDF color mode to specific ICC profile

* Route files by preflight results into success and error folders

* Split files into single page PDFs

* Convert PDF to images with specific resolution, color and page scale

* Preserve transparency when exporting to TIFF and PNG

Pricing and availability:

PDF Checkpoint can be purchased on BundleHunt as part of its Smart Bundle of 7 apps for $21.99 (USD). Trial version is also available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires Mac OS X 10.7 or later.

