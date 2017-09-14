Howard Stern’s Beetlejuice Mocks Trump in New Mobile Game

San Diego, California – Flight Systems LLC is proud to announce the release of Beetlejuice: Bad as Can 1.0.2 for iOS and Android devices, a new mobile game that mocks Donald Trump. The game features a Trump Super Power which allows you to deport enemies in the masses. As if Trump doesn’t have enough problems, he now faces off with Howard Stern Wack Packer Beetlejuice, in this new mobile game.

Beetle for President anyone? Beetlejuice of the Howard Stern Show announces the release of his new mobile game that mocks Donald Trump. Beetlejuice isn’t known for his political prowess, yet he morphs into Beetle Trump to deport defenseless enemies in this over-the-top portrayal of the President’s ill received policy. Trump has yet to fire a rebuttal, but rest assured a twitter rant is on its way. It’s a true battle of wits between everyone’s favorite Wack Packer and everyone’s Wacky President.

Features:

* Over 50 over the top levels

* 6 Hilarious Power Ups

* Hidden secrets and cheats

The developers have yet to comment, but Beetlejuice went on the Howard Stern Show live to discuss the game and his tactics. Most notably, we learned that Beetlejuice lost 350 pounds in order to help alleviate hi type 16 diabetes.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 942 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Beetlejuice: Bad as Can 1.0.2 is Free and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play. For more information, please contact Todd Schram.

Located in Los Angeles, Flight Systems LLC was founded in 2011. Copyright (C) 2011-2017 Flight Systems LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

