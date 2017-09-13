Piano Tuner PT1 released for iOS – Professional Piano Tuning App

Bangalore, India – JSplash Studios has released Piano Tuner PT1 1.0, a professional piano tuning app for iOS. The high accuracy of the pitch detection algorithm used by the app makes this a very reliable and easy to use tool for tuning the piano.

With over 10 years in development, Piano Tuner PT1 comes with top-class pitch recognition algorithm that lets professional piano technicians perform high-quality tuning of the entire range of the piano. It shows the precise pitch frequency and deviation from the target frequency for any note. Piano Tuner PT1 also supports other tunings where A4 frequency is different from 440 Hz.

Key Features:

* Professional grade piano tuning tool for piano technicians

* Tune all 88 keys of the piano – Pitch detection works the entire range of the piano

* Supports alternate tunings – for tunings with A4 frequency is different from 440Hz in equal temperament

* Historical deviation graph – Shows the stability of the tuning

* Extremely accurate, reliable and easy to use with realtime instantaneous pitch analysis

Device Requirements for iOS Version:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 2.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Piano Tuner PT1 1.0 is $499.99 (USD) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Music and Utilities category. For more information, please contact Bijoy Thangaraj.

JSplash Studios is the company behind apps for professional musicians and music learners such as Rhythm Pad, Aural Wiz and Music Tutor. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2017 JSplash Studios Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

