Codiant's Food Ordering App Ranks No.1 on Behance

CODIANT, a leading Mobility and Custom Web Product Development Company based in East Moline, IL, USA has bagged the title of no.1 from Behance, and gained the accreditation of most appreciated, most viewed and most discussed project on the portal. This accreditation by Behance to Codiant spurred the company to exercise their design sensibilities even more on the grounds of culinary and gastronomy projects that rely on the on-demand economy.
