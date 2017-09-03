Tokyo based Wado CO., LTD. announces Tarot mini 1.0.1 for iOS devices. Tarot mini was developed specifically for tarot fortune-telling. We corresponded to the function of iOS new version and optimized for each size of device. It is easy to enjoy without knowing the meaning of tarot cards and spread. There are four kinds of fortune-telling, and some sound effects enliven fortune-telling.
Tarot mini – Upgrade Divination Application for iPhone and iPod touch
