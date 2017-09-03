Tarot mini – Upgrade Divination Application for iPhone and iPod touch

Tokyo based Wado CO., LTD. announces Tarot mini 1.0.1 for iOS devices. Tarot mini was developed specifically for tarot fortune-telling. We corresponded to the function of iOS new version and optimized for each size of device. It is easy to enjoy without knowing the meaning of tarot cards and spread. There are four kinds of fortune-telling, and some sound effects enliven fortune-telling.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

