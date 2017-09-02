How to Get a 855 Toll Free Phone Number for iPhone?

Telos Mobile announces Telos Second Phone Number Unlimited Texting & Call 2.1.0, an important update to their second phone number app for iOS devices. Telos allows US users to receive as well as make calls with a free secondary temporary number. Telos allows users to get a second phone number with many other hard-to-find area codes like 408, 832, 877, 855… Version 2.1 brings better phone numbers, an improved experience, and enhanced connectivity.

