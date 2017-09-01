A to Sea Alphabet App is Reduced to $2.99

Award winning studio, The Happy Dandelion is saying goodbye to summer with a price reduction on their A to Sea Alphabet App for the iPad that includes 26 pages of exciting sea creatures. Preschoolers learn the alphabet while splashing and swimming (even flying!) with colorful fish, chomping sharks, and and inflating pufferfish! It is made for preschool aged kids but it is sure to entertain the whole family.

