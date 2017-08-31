Tellini Releases Infinity Outrun 1.0 for iPhone and iPad

Tellini today announces Infinity Outrun 1.0 for iOS devices. Infinity Outrun 1.0 is the brand new space exploration game that will measure your piloting skills. Infinity Outrun lets you travel across an infinite, but not random, universe in every direction. Integration with the Game Center allows you to compare yourself against other players and collect badges for your achievements.

