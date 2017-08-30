Direct Mail Brings Powerful Email Marketing Management to the Mac

e3 Software today announces Direct Mail 5.0, an important update to their email marketing app for macOS. Direct Mail offers anyone the ability to design and send attractive newsletters, grow and organize mailing lists, and track and report email campaign analytics. Powerful features make it easy to run campaigns that deliver results. Version 5.0 brings new and improved features, including an innovative new template editor, an app-integration directory, image editing, and improved performance.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

