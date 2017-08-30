B-Eng introduces Compare Anything 1.0 – Compares Any Files On A Mac

B-Eng today introduces Compare Anything 1.0, the company’s new productivity application for OS X. Compare Anything is a stand-alone utility that was designed specifically to compare files of any type. Easily compare two files and check for them for differences. Files to compare can either be selected via the Finder or by entering directly the path in the corresponding entry line. Specifics of the two files are then listed in a split window where the differences are high-lighted.

