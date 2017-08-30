AHTO: Drag-and-Drop Automation Software for Adobe Illustrator on the Mac

Automating repetitive tasks in Adobe Illustrator(R) has traditionally been a tedious affair. AHTO by intera-bang introduces friendly, drag-and-drop ease of use to create or edit multiple files at hundreds or thousands of files per hour. AHTO is friendly (no coding or complex setups), fast (at least a hundred times faster than a human), and freeing (giving you back up to 95% of your project time).

