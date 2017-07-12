PopChar X 8.1 supports Unicode 10 and refines the all-new PopChar 8

Ergonis Software today releases PopChar X 8.1, an improved version of the company’s award-winning tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts. PopChar makes typing of unusual characters easy without having to remember keyboard combinations. Thousands of special characters are only a few clicks away. Just after the release of version 8.0, Ergonis did more work on PopChar, refining the newly introduced features and adding support for the new Unicode 10.0 standard.

