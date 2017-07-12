Look Right Story: A level of immersion which is unreachable even with VR

CapableBits today announces Look Right Agency 1.2.9, an update to their popular game title developed exclusively for iOS devices. Welcome to Look Right, the first virtual travel agency with the thrilling non-linear journey. The story is told in a chat format, where the player’s answers define the story twists. The story is rich with media content, including images, audio, videos, some of them hilarious, other terrifying. Version 1.2.9 offers many optimizations to improve overall performance.

