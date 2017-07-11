Z-Licious Games releases Get Off My Planet for iOS and Android

Z-Licious Games, LLC introduces Get Off My Planet 1.1, the company’s fourth mobile game for Apple and Android devices. Get Off My Planet relies on quick reactions as players jump from planet to planet and explore a variety of hostile locations. Avoid crushing pillars, space station lasers, piercing ice spikes, and even huge living chess pieces. Easy to learn but difficult to master, this game features retro graphics, a dynamic soundtrack, and simple swipe controls.

