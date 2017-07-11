Output Factory for InDesign Improves Page Number Handling in File Names

Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory 2.0.4, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, and other productivity-enhancing features. The new version ensures that automatic page numbers in text frames on master spreads are correctly parsed for their usage in variable names of output files.

