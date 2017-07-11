CockatooMoji released for iOS – Emojis for Parrot Lovers

Saa-z Innovations Inc introduces CockatooMoji – Premium Cockatoo Emoji and Stickers, the company’s new entertainment title developed exclusively for iPhone and iPad devices. Let us help you get your phone into U2 mode and make it easier to celebrate everything that is great about your Toos. CockatooMoji offers 80 emojis ranging from funny emoticons, love, guilty, sad, angry emotions, dancing and more. They can be used through iMessage, Facebook, WhatsApp, and other chat apps.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

