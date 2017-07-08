SynchroLife Announces Token Crowdsale

SynchroLife Limited, managing company of the Synchrolife restaurant recommendation app for iOS and Android devices, which uses artificial intelligence to give each user personalized recommendations, has just announced a token crowdsale to develop the platform into the world’s first blockchain based decentralized restaurant recommendation service. The token crowdsale will start August 3rd, 2017 12:00 noon GMT. Further details regarding the crowdsale will be announced on the official website.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

