SynchroLife Limited, managing company of the Synchrolife restaurant recommendation app for iOS and Android devices, which uses artificial intelligence to give each user personalized recommendations, has just announced a token crowdsale to develop the platform into the world’s first blockchain based decentralized restaurant recommendation service. The token crowdsale will start August 3rd, 2017 12:00 noon GMT. Further details regarding the crowdsale will be announced on the official website.
SynchroLife Announces Token Crowdsale
