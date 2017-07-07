PlayerXtreme Media Player – The Latest Update v7.1.1 is Now Available

Xtreme Media Works announces PlayerXtreme Media Player 7.1.1 the important update to their app designed specifically to enhance the movie watching experience on iOS and Apple TV devices. With this new update, PlayerXtreme can now intelligently use meta information of movies and present a poster view. The feature to add folders from remote server to library and some playback and battery usage improvements are also part of this build.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

