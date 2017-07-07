Little Movies 1.0 is Now Available on iOS Devices

epcsht LLC announces Little Movies 1.0, their movie discovery app for iOS devices. Want to watch a movie but can’t decide what to watch? Here’s Little Movies to help out with daily suggestions. Get daily movie suggestions from a variety of genres. Quickly check their synopsis, casts, IMDb scores, trailers and create a personal watchlist. Little Movies supplies detailed information and direct links to where movies can be purchased and viewed.

