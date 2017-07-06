Rogue Hacker for iOS – Rule the Hacker World

Indie game developer, Jeffrey Yim today introduces Rogue Hacker 1.0, his new game title for iOS devices. Your choices will decide the fate of an underground network of hackers and spies. Manipulate the dominant factions of the network in a dynamic interconnected story that changes depending on your choices. Beware, your choices may have unforeseen consequences. Maintain the balance of power between the factions and engage in thrilling hacking missions where your reflexes will be tested.

