Forbes Romania partners with Magzter for digital expansion

Forbes Romania chooses Magzter, the world’s largest digital magazine newsstand, to widen its global presence. Published by BP Publishing Media, Forbes Romania offers the right mix of 80% content from Romanian market and 20% content from international markets, thereby showcasing the overall business trends. The magazine looks at business as an essential part of life and publishes inspiring columns to encourage budding entrepreneurs to get into the next big league.

