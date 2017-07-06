DEVONthink 2.9.13 improves decluttering service and Markdown support

DEVONtechnologies today releases version 2.9.13 of all editions of its intelligent information and document manager DEVONthink as well as its smart notebook DEVONnote. Version 2.9.13 enhances the decluttering service, rearranges a few menu commands for clarity, and improves importing bookmarks from Google Chrome and references from Bookends. The update lets Markdown documents reference scripts with relative or absolute links and improves the overall reliability and performance, too.

