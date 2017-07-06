BeatMirror for iOS Offers a Real-Time Way for Drummers to Stay on Beat

Toronto-based indie development team Ten Kettles today announces BeatMirror: Beat detector for rhythm training 1.0, their new tempo-detection and training app for iOS devices. BeatMirror analyzes drum beats in real-time, displaying a drummer’s tempo and other statistics as an aid to help the musician stay on the beat. Drummers just pick a target tempo and then start drumming. The app helps build internal rhythm skills, by indicating whether the beat is too fast or too slow.

