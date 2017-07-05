Super Color Cannon shoots into existence on iOS and Android

birdboy games today introduces Super Color Cannon 1.1.3, a minimalistic timing-based arcade game for iOS and Android devices. Players take control of a rotatable cannon shooting down crystals with matching colored shots. Behind deceivingly easy to grasp controls hide mechanics that demand focus and pitch-perfect timing. Mastering them rewards the player with level ups and trophies granting powerful cannon upgrades, customizable cannon parts and a growing score multiplier.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

