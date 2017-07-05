Screenshot Auto-Rename for Mac – Take Full Control of Your Screenshots

The Software Hub releases Screenshot Auto-Rename 1.3, an important update to its easy-to-use screenshot capturing utility for OS X. Screenshot Auto-Rename will name your screenshot according to the snapped window’s name, or alternatively gives you the option to manually choose the destination folder and rename the screenshot before it is saved. If you don’t want to save the screenshot, you can snap it directly to your clipboard. In version 1.3, users can now select their default folder.

