PhoneRescue Now Downloads & Restores iCloud Backup in iOS 10.3 or Later

iMobie Inc. today announces PhoneRescue V3.4, a big update to their top-notch iOS data recovery software for Mac and Windows users. PhoneRescue helps you retrieve all those most essential things that matter so much to you. Fully supporting the latest iOS 11, users can now download and restore iCloud backups in iOS 10.3 or later. With a refined yet user-friendly UI, it also gives a choice for users to flexibly download what they want for recovery, and all data will be kept safe and secure.

